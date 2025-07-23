TK Maxx joins impressive retail line-up at The Beacon

TK Maxx is moving into The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail chain will take over the 24,000sq ft former Wilco site and will be a welcome addition to the town centre.

No date has been set for the opening and it is expected that TK Maxx will continue to operate its existing store in the Sovereign Harbour retail park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Powell, General Manager of The Beacon, said he was delighted at the news. “This is great news for The Beacon and great news for the town centre,” he said. “TK Maxx is a huge brand and we are thrilled that they will be taking up a prime spot. Although no date has been set for the opening, we are thrilled that they have decided to come and join our great retail mix here at The Beacon.”

The Beacon. Photo: staff

Over the last few months, the former Wilco site has been cleared and made ready for a new tenant. Hoardings have been in place to cut down on disturbance and noise to shoppers and nearby retailers.

“There has been a lot of speculation about why the hoardings were up and who might be moving in,” Mark said. “But it has only recently been confirmed and we are delighted to now share this news.”

TK Maxx is a retail chain that sells branded clothing, footwear, homeware, and accessories at discounted prices.TK Maxx operates on an off-price retail model, meaning it buys excess inventory from high-end brands and sells them at significantly reduced prices, often 20% to 60% below the recommended retail price.