Traders’ tools tagged: Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner funds tool marking kits to protect local traders’ equipment

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has funded 500 unique tool-marking kits as part of a pilot in partnership with Checkatrade. The kits have been given to traders free of charge to help prevent and protect from tool-theft.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “These kits take just minutes to apply, the mark is completely invisible and will send a strong message to potential thieves. It’s an extra layer of protection acting as a powerful deterrent against theft. “The kits make stolen tools traceable and harder for criminals to profit in re-seller markets. For traders, their tools can be their livelihoods, they often cost thousands of pounds to replace, and theft of equipment can leave people out of work. It has been fantastic to partner with Checkatrade who have over 50,000 members and who have been fundamental in raising awareness of tool theft to Parliament through the Theft of Tools of Trade Bill. “It was a fantastic day at the Wickes Hove branch, speaking with Sussex-based traders and understanding their experiences of theft and how they can protect their tools. Whilst Sussex has seen a decrease in reports of tool thefts, it is vital we continue to promote prevention as one of the most powerful tools in our arsenal.” Detective Inspector Rebecca Hopkins, Sussex Police said: “Tool theft is an offence which can seriously affect individuals and businesses, and we continue to actively tackle this issue. We recognise the financial impact it can have, especially to hard-working tradespeople who rely on their tools to earn a living. “As a result of extensive investigations and information sharing with neighbouring forces, we made a number of significant arrests at the end of last year and since then, we have seen a dramatic decrease in the number of tool thefts reported in Sussex. “However, our work does not stop there. Our officers continue to work closely with local businesses, trade associations and vehicle owners to ensure they can protect themselves from crime as effectively as possible. “The introduction of these tool-marking kits can only help to further prevent and detect offences, and anyone caught committing offences should expect to face the consequences.” Emma Grant, Head of Trade Experience at Checkatrade, added: “Tool theft is a daily worry for the UK’s hardworking trades, with 78% saying they had been a victim in a recent report. That’s why we’re partnering with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner to pilot a new scheme offering 500 free tool-marking kits to local tradespeople. These kits make stolen tools easier to trace and harder to sell on. This pilot programme is an important first step with the ambition to expand and protect more tradespeople across the country in the future.” Clair Frame, Director of UK Sales & Business Development, SelectaDNA said: "This event highlights the power of collaboration in tackling tool theft. It’s been fantastic to partner with the Sussex PCC, Sussex Police and Checkatrade to bring free SelectaDNA Tools & Equipment Kits to tradespeople in Brighton and Hove. The toolmarking day has not only provided the community of Sussex the ability to safeguard their tools with SelectaDNA, but it has offered them the opportunity to engage with Sussex Police, Checkatrade and the Sussex PCC. We are extremely grateful to Katy Bourne for funding the kits for today’s event and for being so proactive in her approach to preventing crime within Sussex."