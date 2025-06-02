Two West Sussex consultant urologists to cycle from London to Amsterdam for charity challenge
Mr. William Britnell and Mr. Barnaby Chappell will represent their local NHS Trust as part of Bike4TUF 2025, a signature fundraising event uniting members of the urology community. This year’s challenge will see participants depart from Central London on Thursday 5 June, travelling through Dunkirk and Renesse, and finishing in Amsterdam on Saturday 7 June.
The ride aims to raise awareness and funds to support research, training, and education in urology – a field that affects millions of patients across the UK.
“We're proud to take on this challenge not only to test ourselves but to support the incredible work of The Urology Foundation,” said Mr. Chappell. “Every donation makes a difference.”
Supporters can donate to Mr. Chappell and Mr. Britnell’s fundraising page via the following link:
About The Urology Foundation (TUF):
The Urology Foundation is the only UK charity dedicated to improving the nation’s urological health through cutting-edge research, education, and training of medical professionals.