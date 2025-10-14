Uckfield Town News

Anniversary of the Uckfield flooding.

My - how the years fly by. October 12 2000 saw Uckfield and many other East Sussex areas flooded after heavy rain caused the worst flooding in decades. Millions of pounds worth of damage was caused to homes and businesses as flood waters deluged property, blocked main roads and disrupted - in some cases halted - rail services. Lifeboat crews were drafted in to rescue stranded residents and workers in Uckfield, East Sussex, after six inches of rainfall in just 12 hours left the town virtually under water. A shopkeeper in the town was swept away by fast flowing floods early yesterday morning. Twenty minutes later he was spotted in the River Uck desperately clinging on to the bank, cold and shivering. He was pulled to safety by coastguards and then airlifted to the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath where his condition was described later as stable. Uckfield's Mayor Mike Skinner issued a health warning regarding using food damaged by floodwater. The RSPCA issued an urgent warning to farmers and pet owners to protect their animals and ensure they were not cut off by rising flood water. For years the blame game pointed fingers at the Environment Agency for the lack of river maintenance in the region. Thankfully Uckfield has now recovered from that awful day. Ironically 25 years on. This has just been reported by Southern Water. The Environment Agency has declared a drought in parts of Sussex due to declining water levels at Ardingly Reservoir.

UCKFIELD TOWN MAYOR

RNLI Rescuers

Cllr Mayhew and I were delighted to be asked to attend St Philip’s church and celebrate the induction Mass for their new Head Teacher; Mrs Sarah McCurdy. Sarah has been at St Philip’s for 15 years after arriving there as a NQT in 2010. As parent Governors at St Philip’s in the past, Cllr Mayhew and I have worked with Sarah and her husband Michael and are absolutely thrilled to see Sarah’s role confirmed at St Philip’s after being acting head over the last 18 months. We know how important Sarah feels her role as a teacher and now Head Teacher is, listening to her address focusing on allowing the children in her care to shine and develop in a strong community setting within our town was incredibly moving. We know Sarah will make a wonderful Head and St Philip’s will continue to thrive under her calm and kind leadership. We wish her the very best for the future and thank her for allowing us to be part of such a special day.

VICTORIA PLEASURE GROUND PLAY AREA

The renovated Victoria Pleasure Ground Play Area in the Uckfield’s New Town area is open. The project has involved councillors, officers, contractors Kompan Ltd, and most importantly, our consultees - you, the Uckfield public, and students from St Philip’s Primary School.

ASHDOWN FOREST

Remembrance Service at the Airman's Grave memorial 2025. On Sunday 9th November, a Service of Remembrance will be held at the Airman's Grave memorial on Ashdown Forest. The service will commence at 11am. To allow safe access for attendees, volunteers, and staff to and from the service, Crowborough Road will be closed from 9am to 1pm. A signposted diversion will be in place. The closure will extend from the cattle grids at Marlpits to the cattlegrids at Duddleswell crossroads (junction B2026). Parking during the service will be free of charge in car parks from King’s Standing to Shepherds for the duration of the event and one hour either side. Parking for those attending the service will also be available at car parks along Crowborough Road, with the exception of Hollies which is reserved for disabled parking. Please note that Box car park will be closed to horse boxes and trailers during the road closure period. The closest alternative car park for horse boxes and trailers is Black Hill. This service is well attended, so we politely ask members of the public to be considerate of others by keeping dogs on short leads at all times. If you are attending on horseback, please remain separate from the crowd. We also remind visitors to the Forest that the use of drones is not permitted at any time. For more information and FAQ, visit https://ashdownforest.org/remembrance-service-at-the.../ Forest Centre opening times on 9th November: The Information Barn and café at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross will be closed during the service (with afternoon opening times to be advised nearer the time). However, the public toilets and Changing Places facility will be accessible between 10am and 5pm. Thank you for your understanding.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY

Bluebell Railway Named Best Attraction in Sussex 2025. We are proud to announce that Bluebell Railway has been awarded Best Attraction in Sussex 2025 at the Sussex Business Awards, sponsored by More Radio. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, volunteers, and supporters who continue to make the Bluebell Railway such a special place for visitors. The award was collected on behalf of the railway by Ruth Rowatt, PR & Marketing Manager, and Lisa Boyle, Chief Operating Officer. We are honoured to receive this acknowledgement and remain committed to preserving our heritage and providing outstanding service.

BIG THANK YOU

Dawson Hart Solicitors A big thank you to everyone who came along to our barn dance on Friday at The Cinque Ports Club. There really is nothing like a barn dance to bring everyone together for some fun. We were lucky enough to have the very talented Catsfield Steamers guide us through the dances! We are delighted to announce that we raised an incredible £3,486 on the night for St Peter & St James Hospice! The evening simply would not have been possible without the amazing contribution of the staff at Dawson Hart and their friends and family. We are also so grateful for the generous sponsorship from The Stores Dept and Vince Taylor Tofts and the help from the Uckfield Rugby Football Club. Thank you all!

UCKFIELD MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION

The Uckfield Model Railway Club will be presenting their 40th Uckfield Model Railway Exhibition this coming weekend 18th/19th October in the Uckfield Civic Centre. High quality layouts, trade, demonstration and society stands. There is free parking on the Sat/Sun in the Uckfield Station car park courtesy of APCOA/Network Rail. More information at: www.uckfieldmrc.co.uk/exhibition.html

BABY AND CHILDREN - NEARLY NEW SALE

Looking for a bargain? Join us for a fantastic Nearly New Sale Event at Uckfield Civic Centre on: Saturday 25th October 2025 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Expect a wide range of clothing, toys, books, furniture & more – all high-quality baby and children’s items at amazing prices! Entry just £1 (cash only) – every penny donated to Manor Twiglets Nursery (Charity no: 1133320). Want to sell? Tables are just £15 – secure your spot by emailing [email protected] A great community event for families – come along, grab a bargain, and support a good cause!

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Are you planning talks for a group event within the next 12-24 months?

Consider booking a wildlife talk with WRAS and have your eyes opened to the challenges that our British Wildlife faces and what you can do to help. With 5 different talks available, there will be something available to suit your groups requirements. Whether that be a community talk or talk to an educational group, please reach out if you are interested. To find out more, please visit: https://Wildlifeambulance.short.gy/Talks #WRAS #WildlifeRescue #CommunityTalks

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL

Do you, or someone you know, suffer with anxiety or depression? Come along to Ridgewood Village Hall on Thursday 6 November from 1pm to 3pm for our Every Mind Matters Group. It’s a Peer Support Group for adults struggling with anxiety or depression. Run by RVH volunteers, the group is designed to support the wellbeing of every individual. Message us to find out more.

UCKFIELD ART GROUP

Uckfield Art Group Autumn Exhibition 1st November 2025. As the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness is upon us it is time once again to invite you to Uckfield Art Group’s Autumn Exhibition on 1st November. No doubt it will be bursting at the seams with original art at affordable prices. The pictures will be created using Watercolour, Acrylic, Oil, Pencil and Coloured Pencil. At lease one of the artists will be showing Gel Prints and Abstracts. Unique Greeting Cards will be available to stock up on too. Chat to the “Artists in Action” and participate on the “Family Have A Go Table”. This time the Theme Section is all about Portraits. Some of the artists have been creating portraits of one another so see if you can spot them in the crowd! Vote for your favourite picture. The artist with the most votes for the same image will win the Tom Broad Trophy to treasure until the Summer Exhibition 2026. Delicious home made cakes and savoury items will be served throughout the event. Extra can also be taken home to devour later should you wish to do so! This year a hand full of members from the Art Group hosted a “Have A Go At A Portrait” session during Weald On The Field in August. If you were one of the participants and didn’t take your masterpiece home it has been saved for you and can be collected from the Exhibition on November 1st. Doors open 10am - 4pm at the Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, East Sussex. TN22 1AR Look for all the flags, bunting and the posters nearer the time. Free entry with disabled access and plenty of free parking surrounding the venue in the main town car park.

UCKFIELD RUGBY CLUB - UNDER 12’s BOYS TEAM ARE RECRUITING

Why should your child join our rugby team? Our lead coach has been through the Harlequins Academy and currently plays for Sussex! Tom is a PE teacher so has many attributes to inspire your child. Our other coaches are kind, qualified and encouraging of all; they are excellent role models. They help our lads to succeed both on and off the pitch. Uckfield Rugby Football Club prides itself on being a supportive, community club, with great facilities, values and events throughout the year. Our boys embrace and welcome new players, from local and independent schools or those that are homeschooled; new firm friendships are definitely forged here! Whatever your child’s size, physical attributes or fitness levels, there is a position in our team for him. Your child will develop their confidence, resilience and discipline in our team. Parents are welcoming, social and fun…we are definitely not cliquey! Contact: 078958 04969. [email protected]

UCKFIELD FOOTBALL ACADEMY

NxtGen Academy Uckfield is here! Our mission is to inspire and develop the next generation of footballers around Uckfield through high-quality coaching and player development. We’re kicking off with our first camp this October – and we can’t wait to get started! To get in touch or any questions please use the email - [email protected] The link to our booking form - https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSejGfnxfzM.../viewform...

Look forward to hearing from you all, with more to come in the near future