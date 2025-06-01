Under 15s walk nearly 20 miles to raise money for cancer research

Horsham Sparrows under 15 ladies football team, walked nearly 20 miles, from Southwater to Shoreham to raise money for the Lobular Moon Shot Project.

The Lobular Moon Shot Project was founded by Dr Susan Michaelis in 2023 to raise money for research into the 2nd most common type of breast cancer: lobular breast cancer. A breast cancer that rarerly shows on a mammogram or ultrasound and which currently has no specific treatment based on its unique biology.

The research is being carried out by the Manchester Breast Centre with the Lobular Moon Shot Project calling on the Government, to fund the £20 million 5 years project to save lives and save the NHS money. The £20 million equates to under £240 for each of the people who will be diagnosed with disease in the UK in the next 10 years in addition to the 1000 a day diagnosed globally.

To date the Lobular Moon Shot Project has rasied over £100,000 to get the basic infrastructure in place at the Manchester Breast Centre pending government funding.

OUR JOURNEY WITH LOBULAR BREAST CANCER

The former Health Secretary Victoria Atkins had pledged to fund the £20 million project but the current Health Secretary has yet to meet with the Lobular Moon Shot Project leadership team.

The remarkable Horsham Sparrows under 15 ladies football team were made up of: Annabelle Bristow, Bella Delicata, Caitlin Wilson, Chloe Adelbrecht, Daisy Smith, Dixie Henderson, Emily Gorman, Evie Colverson, Freya Toohig, Grace Wainwright, Matilda Bird, Olivia Bovan and Scarlett Maynard.

Dr Susan Michaelis founder of the Lobular Moon Shot Project was discharged from hospital in Guildford too late to be at the event but had this message for the young ladies:

"I would like to thank Horsham Sparrows Club Secretary, Simon King for making this happen. I did this walk 2 years ago when I started oral chemotheraphy so I know how tough it can be. I am so proud of all the young ladies. What they achieved is truly amazing for under 15s. If Wes Streeting funds this research future generations like these young girls should have much better outcomes that my generation."

Horsham Sparrows under 15 ladies football team with Horsham MP John Milne, Horsham Sparrows Club Secretary Simon King and supporters.

Thee walk is to be included in the new Fact Not Fiction Films documentary 'Our journey with lobular breast cancer' set to premiere at the 33rd Raindance Film Festival in Lonon on the 24th June at 5pm.

The young ladies raised over £2200. Other walks took place the following weekend with the highest fund raiser Alison Livingstone being given a night's stay at the remarkable South Lodge Hotel near Horsham.

More information about lobular breast cancer, the new documentary or the Lobular Moon Shot Project can be obntained by visiting: lobularmoonshot.org