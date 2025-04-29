Welcome back to our swifts! Lewes supporters mark return of the migratory birds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 26th April, Lewes Swift Supporters were joined by the Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Imogen Makepeace, for a wonderful "Welcome back to the Swifts" parade from the Railway Land to Lewes Climate Hub.

Lewes Swift Supporters is a group of volunteers determined to do everything possible to make sure that Swifts keep returning to Lewes every Spring. They are on the red list of birds of conservation concern and RSPB estimate that their numbers have declined by 62% since 1995.

Through collaborating with Lewes Town Council, Lewes Swift Supporters have gained Swift-friendly Town status for Lewes and they have organised a six week season of events at Lewes Climate Hub to celebrate this and to encourage everyone to take action. Swifts feed on airborne insects and invertebrates, and Buglife research suggests that our insect population has declined by 79% since 2004. Throughout May, a programme of expert speakers will share simple ways for improving habitat for wildlife – in our gardens, window boxes and hanging baskets!

To find out more, visit the Climate Hub any time from 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday to Saturday until the end of May. Every Saturday there will be invited speakers and craft activities for all ages.

To find out more, visit: https://e-voice.org.uk/lewesswiftsupporters/