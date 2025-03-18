West Sussex County Council begins final stage of Traffic Signal Halogen Replacement Programme

West Sussex County Council is entering the third and final stage of its three-year programme to change all traffic signals in the county from halogen to LED technology. The programme, which has already successfully converted 70% of the planned sites, will now focus on key areas in Chichester.

As part of the upgrades, the council has carried out extensive refurbishments, replacing all traffic signal equipment and improving underground services to reduce future maintenance. The footway areas around crossings are also being enhanced with the replacement of tactile paving, resurfacing and updated signage around toucan crossings. This final phase will focus on six key locations in Chichester, including Southgate junction. Further upgrades are also planned for Bognor Regis, Felpham, Littlehampton, Lancing and Worthing.

This project plays a key part of the council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030. So far, 331 halogen traffic signal heads have been replaced with LED units, helping reduce the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) released into the atmosphere by 23,501kg annually.

In addition to lowering carbon emissions, this transition will significantly reduce the need for annual lamp replacements, saving 993 lamps every year. Over the lifetime of the LEDs, this transition is projected to save a total of 9,930 lamp changes, which means less waste and fewer disruptions for road users.

Cllr Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Switching to LED traffic signals is a major step forward in modernising our roads. By reducing energy use and extending the lifespan of our traffic signals, we’re cutting carbon emissions and lowering maintenance needs—helping create a more sustainable transport system.

“By investing in energy-efficient solutions like this, we are actively cutting costs and reducing disruption for road users and working towards a more sustainable future for West Sussex. Every measure we take to reduce our environmental impact supports the long-term sustainability goals outlined in our Council Plan.”

The final phase will see the completion of 27 sites in the 2025/26 financial year, including three junctions and 24 signal-controlled crossings. This ensures that all council-owned traffic signals will benefit from the efficiency and sustainability of LED technology, reinforcing West Sussex County Council’s long-term environmental commitments.

For an overview of the Halogen Bulb Replacement Programme visit: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/halogen-bulb-replacement-programme

To learn more about our Council Plan visit: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/about-the-council/policies-and-reports/corporate-policy-and-reports/our-council-plan/