West Sussex doctors to cycle over 300 miles for urology charity
The ride aims to raise much needed funds to support research, training and education across the field of Urology. Urology is the field of medicine that studies and treats the diseases and conditions of the urinary system. Data published by The Urology Foundation shows that 1 in 2 of us will experience a urological condition at some point in our lives and since 1995 the foundation has invested over £10m into urological research and training.
Mr Britnell and Mr Barnaby are both practicing Consultant Urologists with decades of experience seeing and treating thousands of patients. Both of them have seen first-hand the impact research – funded by the charity – has had on the lives of their patients.
“We’re extremely proud to be undertaking this challenging. Not only to test ourselves but to support the incredible work of The Urology Foundation,” Mr Chappell said.
Mr Britnell added, “Every donation makes a difference. 1 in 2 of us will experience a urological condition in our lives, so fundraising for a cause like this is deeply personal.”
Participants will depart from Central London Thursday 5th June, making their way through Dunkirk and Renesse, with the group finishing in Amsterdam on Saturday 7th June. In three days both doctors will cycle a total of 333 miles.
Both consultants are being supported by colleagues from across Goring Hall Hospital.
Commenting on the challenge, Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital, said: “All of us here at Goring Hall Hospital will be cheering Mr Chappell and Mr Britnell on as they aim to complete the 333 miles in just three days. The Urology Foundation does such incredible work improving research and understanding amongst the public and medical community. We couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”
Supporters can donate to Mr. Chappell and Mr. Britnell’s fundraising page via the following link: