Yapton and Pagham super slimmers throw slimmed-out-of clothes for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Slimming World members in Yapton and Pagham have raised £2500 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yapton and Pagham Slimming World groups, who meet weekly in their respective village halls, collected 102 bags to help support life-saving research.

Slimming World Consultant Kirsty Cheyne, who runs both Yapton and Pagham groups, says she’s proud of how her members came together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

Week 2's donations - Kirsty Cheyne transporting the charity bags

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.1

Kirsty says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Week 1 of The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw Campaign - over 50 bags donated

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.