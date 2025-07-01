Young pilgrims celebrate 950 years of faith

Young pilgrims from seventeen churches came together for a special weekend pilgrimage, marking the 950th anniversary of the Diocese of Chichester and its historic Cathedral Church.

Led by Bishop Ruth, the secondary-school-aged pilgrims journeyed along part of the South Downs Way, embracing the ancient tradition of pilgrimage that has drawn people to Chichester for nearly a millennium. The weekend was filled with walking, prayer, Bible study, singing, and plenty of fun, all under glorious summer skies.

The pilgrimage began at St Peter's Upper Beeding, where 55 people set off after worship and teaching based on Luke 24—the story of the disciples meeting Jesus on the Emmaus Road. After a full day’s walk, the group arrived at their overnight destination, enjoying cake, games, dinner, evening worship, a campfire, and smores.

The following morning began with bacon butties for breakfast, activities, and a joyful Eucharist celebration. The group enjoyed another beautiful day, filled with fellowship and a sense of God’s blessing.

Young pilgrims enjoying the campfire.

Bishop Ruth expressed her gratitude to all who supported the event, saying:

“Generous giving at the Deanery services in January meant we could keep ticket prices low for everyone. Thank you to parents and carers for encouraging your young people to participate, and a special thanks to the team of adult leaders from twenty different churches—this event wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Looking ahead, Bishop Ruth will lead a pilgrimage for young adults on 12th July, with another day pilgrimage planned for October. Bishop Will Hazlewood will also host a Family Camp from 11th–13th July, featuring a range of events to celebrate this special anniversary year.

For more details on these and other anniversary events, visit www.celebratingfaith.co.uk.