Young runner visits Chichester District Foodbank as part of 2,000-mile journey to raise awareness of food poverty

The Chichester District Foodbank team welcomed 17-year-old Joe Osborne to their food bank centre in Chichester Trade Centre on Wednesday 20 August, as part of his incredible challenge to run to food banks across the UK.

Joe, who recently completed his A-levels and is taking a gap year, is running more than 2,000 miles to highlight the scale of food poverty and the vital role food banks play in supporting people in crisis. His journey will conclude in September 2026 at the Shetland Isles.

On Day 18 of his challenge, Joe ran 15 miles from Littlehampton to Chichester District Foodbank at Chichester Trade Centre, home to both the warehouse and food bank sessions. There, he met the team supporting local families in need. At every stop along his journey, he takes time to connect with the volunteers and staff who keep food banks running.

Along the way, Joe is staying with friends, family, and food bank volunteers. He is also contacting local MPs in each area to raise awareness of the challenges many families face.

Speaking about his mission, Joe said: “I hope with enough followers I can raise awareness and reach the people needed to make a difference.”

Keely Storey, Participation Manager at Chichester District Foodbank, said:

“We are so grateful to Joe for visiting our food bank and his commitment to raising awareness of food poverty. His determination is inspiring, and we wish him every success as he continues his journey.”

Joe also runs his own plant-based food company, Grown Grub, which he founded at 16. You can find out more and follow Joe on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.