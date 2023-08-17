ICC are proud of all their achievements; for the seventh year running we increased the numbers of students accepting university places. Elena Ionescu has accepted a place to read English at Oxford. Many other students are choosing to pursue their future plans through apprenticeships, gaining prestigious places at local employers, many through the school’s STEM links with local employers.

“Sixth Form Results Day is about securing our young people’s futures whichever pathway they choose,” said head Rob Corbett. “I am extremely proud of all our students and the staff who have supported them so well. Our aim is to help develop our students to be confident citizens, fulfilling their dreams and ambitions.

“Results day is just part of that picture, and we are always filled with pride when our ex-students continue to be part of the ICC family, coming to visit, sharing their successes and taking part in voluntary work in the school along with increasing numbers who teach here. When students continue to feel that strong connection then you know you are an integral part of the community.