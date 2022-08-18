A level results: Thomas Bennett 'extremely proud' of best ever results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today marks a significant milestone in education, post pandemic, as the sixth form students learned their A-Level and Vocational results.

The school said: ”Our students have again shown their courage, resilience and ability to rise to a challenge through their fantastic results, despite continued disruption to learning due to the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are extremely proud of them and these results, the first public examinations since 2019, will set them on exciting paths for their future.”

Thomas Bennett students jump for joy

Emer Lesova, Head of School, said: “This is further evidence of the progress being made by our school.

"I would like to thank all staff, parents and guardians for supporting students during this challenging period. As a whole community, we are extremely proud of our students and their efforts. The results are a testament to their hard work and commitment to their studies”.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our best results ever: 15% A* - A, 30% A* - B, 60% A* - C, 67% D - D* Applied General qualifications.

Thomas Bennett students collect their results

"We are also delighted to share the personal successes of the following students: Geena Gibbs: A*AA, Abbie Norcott: AAB, Jasmine Cooper: D*D*D*B, Oladayo Popoola: D*D*A, Abel Kiss: D*D*B, Ben Lovelock: D*D*.

"Our students are now off to universities all over the country from Durham to Bath and Southampton.

"We also have students starting apprenticeships with local and national companies. We wish all of our 6th Form students the best in their future endeavours and know they will continue to be successful in whatever they choose to do next!.”

Thomas Bennett students collect their results