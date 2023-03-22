The site of the former [email protected] welcomed members of the public on Wednesday, March 22, for an East Sussex College (ESC) open event.

The site will partially be used by ESC to deliver brand new Marine courses and Creative Media Production courses at Level 2 and 3, with the building as a whole serving multiple functions.

Located right on the riverside, in the revamped marina development, the courses will reflect Newhaven’s history as a port town, and the building’s history as a marine workshop.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal, said: "We are excited to be delivering courses for the 2023/24 academic year at the former [email protected] site in Newhaven (now called the Marine Workshops).

East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former [email protected] open evening

“Our brand-new marine courses based at our purpose-built Marine Workshops in Newhaven will ensure you have the opportunity to elevate your skills and prepare yourself for a career in the industry.”

Damien Richards, a qualified scuba instructor with ESC, said that students will have the opportunity to take scuba diving courses in addition to their studies. He described the building as an “exciting learning environment” offering a unique curriculum perfectly fitting to the building’s facilities and location.

Maritime courses at the college will include studies on environmental clean up, hydro dynamics and the equipment found inside of ships.

Nick Backstrom, project manager, described the courses and the opportunities they could lead to. For example, an A level in marine biology could lead you into a career in travelling across the world to study marine life.

The Marine Engineering course begins with a level 2 BTEC qualification, to build competency in engineering as it is not overed at GCSE level. This is a more practical course which can give you applicable engineering skills for multiple employment fields.

Mark Wardle, Deputy CEO and Principle, said that ESC has established experience in running education across Sussex, with multiple campuses at Newhaven, Lewes, Eastbourne and two at Hastings. Their Ofsted ratings have been marked as Good on all categories at their last inspection.

To find out more information about all the courses on offer at East Sussex College, please visit the College website.

The building will also be home to private enterprise, council offices and restaurant once developments are complete.

WATCH Councillor James MacCleary talk through these plans in the attached video.

