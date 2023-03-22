Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
29 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
3 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
4 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Abandoned college building opened its doors to the public for the first time since its closure

The site of the former [email protected] welcomed members of the public on Wednesday, March 22, for an East Sussex College (ESC) open event.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:56 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT

The site will partially be used by ESC to deliver brand new Marine courses and Creative Media Production courses at Level 2 and 3, with the building as a whole serving multiple functions.

Located right on the riverside, in the revamped marina development, the courses will reflect Newhaven’s history as a port town, and the building’s history as a marine workshop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal, said: "We are excited to be delivering courses for the 2023/24 academic year at the former [email protected] site in Newhaven (now called the Marine Workshops).

Most Popular
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former UTC@Harbourside open evening
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former UTC@Harbourside open evening
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former [email protected] open evening

“Our brand-new marine courses based at our purpose-built Marine Workshops in Newhaven will ensure you have the opportunity to elevate your skills and prepare yourself for a career in the industry.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
LOOK INSIDE: Abandoned college building to be refurbished

Damien Richards, a qualified scuba instructor with ESC, said that students will have the opportunity to take scuba diving courses in addition to their studies. He described the building as an “exciting learning environment” offering a unique curriculum perfectly fitting to the building’s facilities and location.

Maritime courses at the college will include studies on environmental clean up, hydro dynamics and the equipment found inside of ships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former UTC@Harbourside open evening
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former UTC@Harbourside open evening
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former [email protected] open evening

Nick Backstrom, project manager, described the courses and the opportunities they could lead to. For example, an A level in marine biology could lead you into a career in travelling across the world to study marine life.

The Marine Engineering course begins with a level 2 BTEC qualification, to build competency in engineering as it is not overed at GCSE level. This is a more practical course which can give you applicable engineering skills for multiple employment fields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Wardle, Deputy CEO and Principle, said that ESC has established experience in running education across Sussex, with multiple campuses at Newhaven, Lewes, Eastbourne and two at Hastings. Their Ofsted ratings have been marked as Good on all categories at their last inspection.

To find out more information about all the courses on offer at East Sussex College, please visit the College website.

East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former UTC@Harbourside open evening
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former UTC@Harbourside open evening
East Sussex College Newhaven campus at the former [email protected] open evening

The building will also be home to private enterprise, council offices and restaurant once developments are complete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WATCH Councillor James MacCleary talk through these plans in the attached video.

READ MORE:

Closed down Sussex pub to be turned into a community café and bar

Music production sessions provided for children on free school meals in Newhaven

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Old Newhaven police station will be turned into new affordable homes

East Sussex College