Music production sessions provided for children on free school meals in Newhaven

AudioActive provide free music making sessions for children aged 12 to 16 who are eligible for free school meals.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT

In Newhaven, the sessions will take place on April 11, 12 and 13 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at Newhaven Youth Centre, Denton Island. Their experienced team can support young people with music production, rap and lyric writing, as well as recording.

Tom Haines from Audio Active said: “AudioActive recognises the need for HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programmes in Newhaven as we've successfully delivered projects in the town in recent years and want to continue to support young people with the opportunity to get involved in our music-making offer. We have practitioners who live in Newhaven, Seaford and Lewes so have a first-hand understanding of the locality.”

    AudioActive Newhaven
    The sessions are open to young people aged between 12 and 16 who are eligible for Benefit related Free School Meals recipient, SEND, Looked after child (LAC), Child protection plan in place, or similar. HAF sessions provide a safe space for young people to come together, meet new people and connect with others in their community.

    Professional artists will be leading the project that will provide free food, as well as an opportunity to rap, sing, produce and record music. The work is very much youth-led and will be semi-structured to allow participants to focus on the aspects that most interest them.

    Tom added: “AudioActive's HAF sessions are delivered to support children and young people during school holidays via ESCC, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds - who may experience food insecurity and limited access to opportunities and experiences during the cost of living crisis.

    “We aim to provide nutritious meals and engaging music activities to support the health and well-being of young people while also reducing social isolation and promoting skills, learning and socialisation.”

    AudioActive
    Tom added: “We recently came runner-up in the BN9 competition with a proposal for facilitating a youth-led music event, so there is still scope for developing that idea further if the beneficiaries of HAF have an interest in participating in designing a music showcase for the young people of the town.”

