Answers given about how Eastbourne students with cancer can receive their GSCE grades

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has led a parliamentary debate to raise awareness about how pupils with illnesses like cancer can ensure they receive their GCSE grades.

The move came following a campaign by friends and family of 16-year-old local student Lara Kyprianou-Hickman who was told she would not receive her GCSEs if she could not sit the exams following a cancer diagnosis.

Mrs Ansell took up her case with the Department for Education and the exams watchdog Ofqual as it became clear the wrong advice had been given.

The MP discovered that there was a mechanism for those in a similar situation to receive their GCSEs but it was not well-known by schools.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell. Picture from Roger Harris

To raise awareness, Mrs Ansell held a Westminster Hall debate last week.

She told MPs: “If a candidate’s disability prevents them from sitting an exam in the traditional way, existing equalities legislation allows for the awarding of grades by the board if the centre can provide suitable evidence.

“I was told that there was no requirement for Lara in her situation to sit [even] one paper, as had been suggested. By virtue of her diagnosis, she is deemed to have a disability under the Equality Act 2010 and she is eligible for reasonable adjustments.

“At the meeting with Ofqual, I learned that several hundred students were awarded grades in that way last year.”

Mrs Ansell added that the communication of this new process brought in following the pandemic had failed.

She said: “The guidance last year was clearly too oblique if even high-performing and good schools in my constituency had not picked up on the change.

“Although several hundred students were awarded grades in that way, I know of at least four in my constituency of Eastbourne who would be eligible.

“I fear that some students may have been overlooked and disenfranchised.”

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) has now published its updated reasonable adjustment guidance.

The minister added: “Our key advice to students, and parents of students, who find themselves in difficult situations prior to their exams is to speak to their school or college, which can then contact the exam board directly on their behalf to discuss possible arrangements for them to be assessed and to receive a grade.”