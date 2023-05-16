A pharmacy in Eastbourne has confirmed that it will be closing next month.

LloydsPharmacy said its branch in the Sainsbury’s in Broadwater Way will close in June as part of the company’s withdrawal from all 237 of the supermarket’s stores where it currently operates.

A LloydsPharmacy spokesperson said: “Throughout the process LloydsPharmacy is committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. As part of this, branch teams are keeping patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations to an alternative provision.

“LloydsPharmacy can confirm that no other LloydsPharmacy store is at risk of closure, except those within the Sainsbury’s estate.”

Sainsbury’s added that the pharmacy in its Eastbourne store is expected to close on June 13.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “LloydsPharmacy is in the process of withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores. We are working with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

The move by the company has potentially put more than 2,000 jobs at risk across the UK, it has been reported.