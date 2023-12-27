Arun Choral Society gifts new piano for future generations thanks to generous bequests

Stalwarts of Arun Choral Society who enjoyed a lifetime of singing have passed on their love of music to future generations through generous bequests, funding the gift of a piano for the shared use of the society and Arundel Church of England School.

The new piano was dedicated in a ceremony attended by Georgina, Duchess of Norfolk, as the choir's patron. The gift of the piano was made possible by several bequests from former choir members, including Cliffe and Stella Stone.

Dee Tilbury, membership secretary, said: "What joy there is to be found in music! Music touches our very soul, which is why it is so important to give children the opportunity to sing and play a musical instrument.

"Having enjoyed a lifetime of singing and enjoyed its benefits, these former choir members were determined that future generations should also enjoy the same benefits of music. Two of these very thoughtful and generous people were Cliffe and Stella Stone, who are still a legend within the choir.

Georgina, Duchess of Norfolk, with the new piano dedicated to Cliff and Stella Stone, which will be used by Arundel Church of England School and Arun Choral Society.

"They worked tirelessly for many years ensuring that the choir was a friendly and welcoming place for new members and audience alike. It was therefore decided that the new piano should have a brass plaque dedicated to their outstanding work within the choir."

The plaque reads: "In memory of Cliffe and Stella Stone for their love of music. With grateful thanks for all they did for Arun Choral Society."

After the dedication, the Duchess of Norfolk joined the alto section and practised carols in preparation for the choir’s three Christmas concerts, which took place at Arundel Cathedral.

The society was excited to be able to invite eight choirs of talented and enthusiastic children from local junior schools to take part, singing carols and giving readings.

Dee added: "The children were supported by their dedicated teachers, who had trained them for many months after and before school. Teachers such as these help to ensure that our children are given the gift of music, which will be a source of joy to them for the rest of their lives.

"We thank all teachers who give so much of their time so that their pupils will have a wider range of experiences. These children really enjoyed singing and co-operating with other school choirs and an adult choir and together they created really beautiful harmonies in this huge venue."

Choir member Sue Swain was able to sing with her twin daughters and she said it was a wonderful experience for all of them.

The children, from schools in Littlehampton, Lyminster, Arundel and Yapton, were led by Chris Hughes, music teacher at Yapton CE School, and Dr Joe Paxton, musical director of Arun Choral Society.Arun Choral Society members were delighted with the performance and are looking forward to working on many more musical projects with local children.