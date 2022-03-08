Arundel and South Downs MP visits Hassocks school

School prefects, Emma and George, both in Year 10 at the school, welcomed Andrew to their school which is located at the foot of the South Downs National Park.

The MP met headteacher, Mark Wignall, for a tour around the campus which includes many shared-community facilities.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith with school prefects, Emma and George, Year 10

Community is at the very heart of the school’s provision. Children are educated with values to develop character and to become responsible and successful people who care about their environment and will contribute to society. The school have recently appointed a Head of Character to support the children’s development in this area.

The school has a purpose-built sports hall which includes a dance studio and fitness studio. These facilities are open to the public and support the school’s place as being a true community school.

The Downlands hosted an open day on Tuesday (March 8) morning for anyone interested in a teaching career. The ‘Get Into Teaching’ event provided an opportunity to speak to the teachers, observe lessons and take a tour of the school site.

Mr Griffith MP said: "I am grateful to Mark Wignall for taking the time to show me first-hand all that the school has to offer.

"Downlands Community School is a wonderful centre of education, rated as Outstanding by Ofsted. The pupils demonstrated exemplary behaviour which I believe is testimony to the school’s values and teaching.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in teaching to visit the school. The Government’s Get Into Teaching website is also a helpful place to start – https://schoolexperience.education.gov.uk.”