Mid Sussex independent businesses to benefit from £70,000 council grant

Independent retailers in Mid Sussex have been allocated close to £70,000 to help improve their business.

At a meeting on Monday (February 21), the Mid Sussex District Council awarded £69,350 to 23 local companies – so they can make improvements to their storefronts, modernise the interior and purchase new equipment.

The store improvement grants are part of a programme of support for independent retailers, funded by a shared pool of business rates collected by councils in West Sussex.

In addition to the grants, all independent businesses are being offered free expert training and advice through the online West Sussex Retail Hub, part of the countywide Independent Retailers Support Programme.

Councillor Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for Economic Growth said: “It can be tough for small independent businesses to compete with large multi-national corporations so we’re doing what we can to try and level the playing field. We recognise that, for many of our residents the variety and uniqueness of our independents, particularly in areas like clothing, are very highly valued and a real draw to our High Streets.

“The Independent Retailers Support Programme provides specialist assistance that’s tailored towards their needs, helping our independent retailers to improve the appearance of their shop units, create a better shopping experience inside their stores and generally help them to improve their business operations and become more competitive.

“Supporting independent retailers in this way helps to create a positive spiral of prosperity. By using business rates to support our small independent retailers, they can become more profitable and grow their businesses, further boosting the local economy and adding value to our local High Streets.”