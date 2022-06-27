Bishop opens new Peace Garden at Arundel Church of England Primary School

Wooden carved sculptures which the school has collected over the past few years have been brought together in the garden, including praying hands, the oldest of those featured.

Others include the carving of the ACE values, faith, hope and love, which was a gift from parents thanking teachers for providing schooling over Covid lockdowns, and the newest sculpture, in memory of Pastor Steve Lomas, a great friend of the school who passed away in 2021.

Andrew Simpson, headteacher, said: "The garden has recently been given an overhaul. The school owns a number of wooden sculptures which now feature in a place where children can gather their thoughts and have a time for reflection.

The Bishop of Lewes, the Rt Rev Will Hazlewood, with pupils by the new Peace Garden at Arundel Church of England Primary School

"The beautiful school grounds provide a wonderful backdrop of mature woodland where the garden will become a well-used feature. A pattern of lavender bushes will create the path of a labyrinth over time, leading to a seating area and central olive tree. There are raised beds, which are tended by pupils, surrounded by gravel enhancing the space."

Bishop Will chatted with some of the pupils before blessing the garden and sprinkled holy water around it. The children were keen to ask him all about being a bishop and were fascinated to learn he had originally been a motor mechanic.

The praying hands sculpture is the oldest in the garden

The sculpture donated by parents as a thank you to teachers