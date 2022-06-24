The Camden Cat, legend of the London music scene, joins West Sussex charity Superstar Arts for Danceathon

The rockabilly legend, often seen singing on trains, joined in the 10-hour sponsored Danceathon at West Worthing Baptist Church on Friday, performing for a one-hour slot.

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury and her consort Millad Chowdhury were there to witness the Superstars dancing along to his music.

Mrs Chowdhury was cheered as she announced Superstar Arts will be one of her chosen charities for her year in office.

She added: “I am really honoured and privileged to be part of this. I can see people filled with energy – I don’t have that energy.”

The charity, which offers meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities from across the county, is hoping to raise £10,000 to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

It was launched by former teachers Jo Telling and Jo Sullivan and is now based at West Worthing Baptist Church, with a charity shop just down the road in South Street, Tarring.

Jo Sullivan, chief executive, said: "We have to raise £10,000 every year to keep our charity going, so this is a good way to help, and we would be very grateful."

The charity put out an appeal on Localgiving to help raise sponsorship for the dancers and has been broadcasting a live stream on Facebook to boost the fundraising.

Visit localgiving.org/appeal/superstardanceathon to make a donation.

