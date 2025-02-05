Brighton College produces magical production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Secondary School Edition

Brighton College was thrilled to bring the excitement of the wizarding world to the stage, by putting on one of the first ever productions of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Secondary School Edition.

Year 9 and 10 pupils brought the eighth instalment of the much-loved Harry Potter series to life, staged in the school’s stunning 400-seat Cairns Theatre. Over three sold-out nights, the audience was captivated by the play’s mesmerising characters and spellbinding story, experiencing an unforgettable night at the theatre.

The play, which begins with the smell and sound of a steam train filling the air, was performed by its Year 9 and 10 pupils, and who used many spells and potions, moving staircases and phenomenal pyrotechnics. The school’s talented actors brought the magical world brilliantly to life, supported by the pupil production crew and drama department.

The play’s director, Charlie Granville, commented: “We are honoured to be one of the first schools in the country to stage this incredible play, an opportunity as magical as the story itself. Our pupils have worked so hard to bring this ambitious production to the stage, and their dedication and passion has been extraordinary.”

Brighton College is passionate about the performing arts and offers a range of incredible opportunities at the school. It is proud to offer a vast range of scholarships to pupils demonstrating outstanding ability in their chosen field for girls and boys joining in Year 7, Year 9 and Sixth Form. In addition to the annual fee reduction, scholars receive extra benefits, support and opportunities to develop their skills.