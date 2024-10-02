British Council International School Award success for Bishop Luffa School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bishop Luffa School in Chichester has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Bishop Luffa’s international work is driven by its student-led International Team, drawn from students across every year to work on international projects and activities to celebrate and promote diversity.

In 2023-24, the International Team ran International Fortnight, including whole-school assemblies, fund-raising activities and special assemblies in Ukraine, Nigeria, the Philippines, England and British Sign Language.

Bishop Luffa's International Team visiting Nyewood Infant School

The students also led assemblies in primary schools in the area, welcomed visiting teachers from South Korea and 140 students from Spain, created a Christmas video with partner schools from around the globe, among many other activities.

On hearing the news that Bishop Luffa School had received the award, International Team lead and head of Spanish Elizabeth Lopez Gamero said: ‘There are about 50 languages spoken at our school. However, we believe every student at Bishop Luffa School is an international student, with their own unique culture and life experiences. Our students and staff know that every element of the curriculum and clubs is an opportunity to see the world with a global perspective and to learn from the experiences of our classmates, colleagues, families and carers.’

Bishop Luffa EAL Coordinator Susie Cooke said: ‘We are very proud to include over 40 students with refugee and asylum-seeking status in our school family. We want them to have the same opportunities as their peers and to live life to the full. To this end, our international team works closely with the Chichester community and dedicated organisations such as Sanctuary in Chichester and the International Rescue Committee, as well as Bishop Luffa staff, families and carers. It’s fantastic to have recognition of our efforts through this award.’

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: ‘The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad. The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work in bringing the world into their classrooms. The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with utmost pride that we celebrate their achievements. By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.’

The Award is now available worldwide in countries such as Greece, India, and Nigeria. Over 6,000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop an international ethos embedded throughout the school, and a whole-school approach to international work. Collaborative, curriculum-based work with international partner schools is another factor, as well as year-round international activity and, last but not least, involvement of the wider community.