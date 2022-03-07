Bulge class to be created at Burgess Hill secondary school

A bulge class is set to be created at Burgess Hill Academy to accommodate extra pupils from this September.

By Joshua Powling
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:35 pm

West Sussex County Council commissioned consultants in autumn 202 to explore options for investment needed for 30 extra pupils.

The allocation of section 106 developer contributions was then approved and detailed design work was undertaken.

Officers have now given the go ahead to extra funding of £422,000 to enable the necessary building work so the school can accommodate the bulge class.

Burgess Hill Academy (Google Maps Streetview)

Works to be taken forward include female and male toilet remodelling, drama room remodelling, new bike sheds, classroom remodelling, girls and boys changing remodelling and an upgrade to the sports hall’s changing room.

According to a report the current programme for delivering the projects suggests the works could start on site in late spring.

The report added: “The remodelled accommodation will be utilised by the school to enable additional pupils to be accommodated to meet the need for places within the locality. The county council will put in place mechanisms to monitor that the project is achieving the required benefits.”

The school is run by The University of Brighton Academy Trust.

