Chichester College kicks off new partnership with Cathedral Wealth Management

Chichester College is proud to announce that Cathedral Wealth Management has secured the spot of new sponsor for the college’s women’s football team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathedral Wealth Management is a Chichester-based company that offers financial planning and investment advice to help clients develop effective financial strategies.

They have sponsored the Chichester College women’s team for this season, which will give the players even greater opportunities to develop their skills, continue to compete at the highest level, and represent the college with pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Ainsworth, the director of Cathedral Wealth Management, shared the journey behind their sponsorship of the team, saying:

The Cathedral Wealth Management team stood outside Chichester College with staff and students

“Paul Rolfe (Associate Principal for Employers and Stakeholders at Chichester College Group) is a very good friend of mine, and he approached me and said, Brad, the Chichester College women’s team is looking for a sponsor.

“We had a bit of a discussion around the numbers, it all fitted, and I’m absolutely delighted to be a headline sponsor for the girls for the season.”

He then described why they had decided to get involved with the college, adding:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diversity and inclusivity are always important, and I think if you look at where women’s football has come from over the years, it is now a major player. You have seen the World Cup on TV, the stadiums have been absolutely packed with people, and I think there is a real interest in it.

“The girls are absolutely brilliant; I wish them the best of luck for the season, and I’m sure they’ll win the league!”

The opening game of the season is on 24 September, and Brad, the Cathedral Wealth Management team, and the whole college cannot wait to support the team in full force and see what they can achieve this season.

To learn more about Cathedral Wealth Management, visit https://www.cathedralwealthmanagement.co.uk/ and to learn more about all the sports and PE opportunities available at the college, visit https://www.chichester.ac.uk/study-with-us/subjects/sport-and-pe/