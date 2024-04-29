Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group of 17 lean manufacturing apprentices studied under the guidance of manufacturing lecturer, Graham Moss, who created requirements into the delivery programme.

While working out of the Goodwood Plant and studying at Chichester College, the apprentices reached all expectations, with Distinctions awarded to 16 and a Pass given to one, who all achieved End Point Assessment.

Alex Brandham, Head of Apprentice Programmes BMW Group UK , said: "The apprenticeship programmes are fantastic in terms of growing individuals. It's important that we work in partnership with our educational providers.

"I think the real key thing is that it’s a real good mix from the theory and practical side to provide a really successful apprenticeship for them. We have a good takeover rate for all our apprentices across the group and they continue to grow and add value in their career.

"The apprenticeship gives them such a good foundation, provides great experience and creates so many options for them in the future. That potential for growth is fantastic."

The apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce allowed students to gather an understanding of lean and the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to succeed in the industry.

Jonathan Golder, Chichester College student and Rolls-Royce apprentice, said: "The apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce has been fantastic.

"It's been useful, and the principals of lean have been useful to me throughout what I've done at work. Learning the theory behind the practical has been useful because you can put into practice what you have learnt."

Helen Loftus, Chichester College Principal, said: “Congratulations to our Rolls-Royce apprentices!

“For so many of them to achieve distinctions in their studies is absolutely fantastic, and we’re so proud to see their hard work and dedication rewarded with such an impressive set of results.

