Collyer art students make 'great impression at UCA

A group of 40 students from A level Contemporary Fine Art, Graphics, Photography, and BTEC Art and Design at Collyer's went on an inspiring college trip to the University for Creative Arts (UCA) Farnham Campus.

The visit provided a unique opportunity for these budding artists to immerse themselves in the world of creativity, innovation, and artistic expression.

Upon arrival, the students were greeted by UCA’s vibrant campus, nestled in the picturesque Surrey town of Farnham.

The campus buzzed with energy as they explored state-of-the-art facilities, including specialised workshops, studios, and exhibition spaces. From animation to jewellery design, the students witnessed firsthand the diverse disciplines that thrive within the UCA community.

Collyer's students visit UCA Farnham.

Laura Andrews, Collyer’s Head of Photography and Assistant Director of the Faculty of Arts said: “The heart of the visit was the chance to engage with UCA’s passionate academics and student ambassadors.

"These experts shared insights into their fields, answered questions, and provided valuable guidance. Whether discussing fine art techniques or the latest trends in graphic design, the students soaked up knowledge and inspiration.”

Photography student Alina said: “It was so inspiring to see the graduate work, to see how successful they are and what I could do in the future. I also loved the badge making, it was a great new experience.”

The students also visited various departments, from the tactile world of crafts to the dynamic realm of Film and TV, each department showcased its unique character.

Susie McAlister Head of Art & Design at Collyer’s said: “The opportunity to spend the day at a leading creative university is inspiring for our students, to see the latest graduate work and student accommodation in the flesh has been wonderful.”

One of the highlights of the day was an introduction talk by Professor Sarah Clark, UCA’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Experience). With warmth and enthusiasm, Professor Clark shared her own artistic journey, emphasising the importance of passion, resilience, and collaboration. Laura Andrews was impressed: “Her words resonated deeply with the students, leaving them motivated to pursue their creative dreams.”

BTEC Art student Roo added: “The visit to UCA Farnham has changed my opinion about going to university. It was a really welcoming and open place, I visited the Comic and Concept Art, Illustration and Film and Screen studies departments. There is so much variety and so much you can do.”

Ian McAlister Director of Progression said: “It’s great for our creative students to get a full set of tours and a taste of what it’s like to study at a top creative university, UCA.”

Director of Faculty Arts Laura Andrews said: “Thank you UCA Farnham for welcoming us again this year, the students and staff had a truly inspiring day.”