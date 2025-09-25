Collyer's net first league win as men's basketball team beats Woking

This week Collyer’s men’s basketball won their first CBL (College Basketball League) Tier 3 game of the season, beating Surrey’s Woking College 63-51 in a thrilling encounter. After a tight first three quarters, Collyer’s started to dominate in the final quarter with their superb defence shutting out Woking for long passages of play.

Collyer’s Coach Dom Evans, widely regarded as one of the top up and coming coaches in British college basketball, was delighted: “The team started slowly, but managed to gain an element of control in the third and fourth quarters, which subsequently led us to the victory.

"The support from a packed Cowley Sports Hall gave us a massive boost as the game moved into the latter stages. The group stuck to the game plan and deserved to win against a quality Woking team. This is a great win to start off the 2025/26 campaign and the focus now moves to preparing for Cardinal Newman next week."

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy John Burroughs said: “To be competing like this at CBL level has been a major development over the past few seasons for our basketball, and a boost for Collyer’s sport academies in general.”

The Collyer’s Sport Academy programme comprises basketball, football, hockey, netball, and rugby.

Mr Burroughs added: “The academies are going from strength and strength and continue to attract student athletes from right across the southeast and internationally!”