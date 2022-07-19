This week (July 18), Lizzie Robinson-Charlton from Gatwick Airport visited the school to present them with medals, and invited the winners to spend half a day behind-the-scenes at Gatwick Airport as an EasyJet VIP guest.

The children’s stunning artwork will feature as a permanent exhibit at Gatwick Airport for everyone to admire.

The competition was held as a two-day event on June 4th and 5th, and set up with the aim of aspiring school children across Crawley to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

From left to right Lizzie Robinson-Charlton (Gatwick Airport) presents the 2 winning pupils with boarding pass and medals, and Class 3 teacher Katie Foley from Atelier 21

The judges and organisers of the competition described Atelier 21’s artwork as nothing short of ‘exquisite.’

Head of School at Atelier 21 Future School, Hayley Peacock, said: “I am so proud of the children for winning this competition, it is a significant achievement.

Creativity, innovation and producing high quality artwork is at the heart of what we do at Atelier 21. Through our ‘Passion Pays’ programme we are keen to create opportunities that enable our children to experience what a wide variety of different careers are like in real life.

For half a day these children will now have the chance of a VIP view of the Gatwick Airport airfield, runway and control rooms, as well as get up close to the aircraft and see what happens under the wing when you go on holiday. An experience money can’t buy.”

The winning artwork in situ at Gatwick Airport