Crawley primary school attends victorious England women’s Euros match against Norway

The trip was organised by PE leader, Beckie Johnson, and assistant head teacher, Helen Connor.
A total of 70 children and staff travelled to the sold-out match at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.
Miss Johnson said: “There was a fantastic carnival atmosphere from beginning to end. It’s an experience I hope the children will remember for a long time.”
Miss Connor: “Thanks, as ever, to the brilliant OLQOH Team, for making this opportunity possible for our pupils.”
You can watch England’s women take on Northern Ireland tonight at 8pm on BBC1.