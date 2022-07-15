The trip was organised by PE leader, Beckie Johnson, and assistant head teacher, Helen Connor.

A total of 70 children and staff travelled to the sold-out match at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Miss Johnson said: “There was a fantastic carnival atmosphere from beginning to end. It’s an experience I hope the children will remember for a long time.”

Crawley primary school attends victorious England women’s Euros match against Norway

Miss Connor: “Thanks, as ever, to the brilliant OLQOH Team, for making this opportunity possible for our pupils.”

Our Lady's is a vibrant community where every person is encouraged to make their unique contribution to creating a better society. The school aims to be a joyful place where children are empowered to explore their potential through educational excellence within an environment of spiritual growth and well-being.

You can watch England’s women take on Northern Ireland tonight at 8pm on BBC1.