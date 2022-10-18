Crawley MP welcomes bursaries of up to £27,000 for trainee teachers in boost for priority subjects

The Government is investing in supporting aspiring teachers starting their training in September 2023, to attract and retain the best talent in high-priority areas, including science, technology and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Top graduates applying to become teachers will be eligible for bursaries worth up to £27,000 and scholarships worth £29,000 for high-priority STEM subjects. £25,000 bursaries and £27,000 scholarships will be offered to future language teachers, “up from £10,000 this academic year”, a Government spokesperson said.

Geography teachers will be eligible for bursaries of £25,000, an increase of £10,000, while biology and design and technology teachers will be eligible for £20,000, increases of £10,000 and £5,000 to support future teachers. Trainee English teachers will also be able to receive up to £15,000 tax-free.

Henry Smith MP

Mr Smith said: “We’re determined to help people receive the best possible education and gain the knowledge and skills needed to unleash their potential.

“That’s why I welcome the extra investment from the Government for teacher bursaries to attract and retain teachers in high-priority subject areas, building on the ‘Levelling Up Premiums’ that are attracting teachers to schools in disadvantaged areas.

“This will help to develop our skills pipeline and grow our economy, increasing the life chances of young people across the country.”

Teachers in the first five years of their career teaching mathematics, physics, chemistry and computing in disadvantaged schools are already able to claim the Levelling Up Premium, worth up to £3,000 tax-free.

The Schools Minister, Jonathan Gullis said:“Shoring up the talent pipeline to teach vital subject areas such as STEM and languages will, in turn, equip young people with the knowledge and skills they need to secure a bright future, and ensure that our economy remains globally competitive.”