The pupils had the opportunity to eat vegetables in their raw form and learn about the importance of eating vegetables as part of a balanced diet.

The workshop concluded a five-week project created and delivered by the catering teams at Northgate Primary School, as part of Veg Power’s ‘Eat Them To Defeat Them’ campaign.

Year 6 student Andrea said: “I think this experience is fun and unites kids with different languages to like veg.”

The children enjoyed their vegetable tasting.

As part of the project, the school distributed ‘Veg Power Packs’ to the pupils containing a take home reward chart, puzzle book and sticker packs.

Headteacher of Northgate Primary School Amanda Harrison, said: “The children have been so engaged with the Veg Power workshops over the past few weeks, it has been fantastic to see!

“Many children may not have seen or tasted a vegetable in this way, so educating them on the health benefits of eating vegetables in a fun, interactive way is really important.

“Most of our pupils enjoyed trying the carrot sticks and as well as being able to take a sticker home so they could talk to their families about what they learnt.”

The children learnt about the importance of veggies.

It was delivered by expert nutritionist, Ellie Townend, from Chartwells, the school’s caterer. The workshop took place during break times and provided children with an opportunity to see and try carrots, as well as receive stickers if they tried the vegetable.

Nutritionist for Chartwells Ellie added: “Many children may not be aware of where their food comes from or have tried raw versions of the foods they know and love.

“The interactive ‘Veg Power’ workshops provide children with the opportunity to try new vegetables whilst learning about the importance of eating a healthy and balanced diet.