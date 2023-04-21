Crawley Secondary School reaches final of Sussex Schools’ FA County Cup

Oriel High School U16 Boys’ football team will contest the final of the Sussex Schools’ FA County Cup against Tanbridge House School this evening (April 21).
A spokesperson from the school said: “Having first won the title in 2020 in a final hosted at Thomas Bennett Community College due to COVID restrictions preventing finals being played at Sussex FA Headquarters, Culver Road, Lancing.
“Oriel will be hoping to regain the cup amid the prestige and fanfare that such a showpiece occasion deserves.
“Kick-off is at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £5 for adults and £3 for students/OAP; children under 10 years old will be granted free entry.
“All support is welcomed at what promises to be a good game and fitting spectacle to end the season.”