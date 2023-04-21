Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
51 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Crawley Secondary School reaches final of Sussex Schools’ FA County Cup

A school from Crawley has reached the final of the Sussex Schools’ County Cup.

By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

Oriel High School U16 Boys’ football team will contest the final of the Sussex Schools’ FA County Cup against Tanbridge House School this evening (April 21).

A spokesperson from the school said: “Having first won the title in 2020 in a final hosted at Thomas Bennett Community College due to COVID restrictions preventing finals being played at Sussex FA Headquarters, Culver Road, Lancing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Oriel will be hoping to regain the cup amid the prestige and fanfare that such a showpiece occasion deserves.

Most Popular
Oriel High School U16 BoysOriel High School U16 Boys
Oriel High School U16 Boys

“Kick-off is at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £5 for adults and £3 for students/OAP; children under 10 years old will be granted free entry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See more: 7 of the best places for a weekend getaway in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Review: Blood Brothers at the Hawth: No matter how many times you see Willy Russell's classic, it still packs an emotional punch, Earth Day 2023: Invest Gatwick Diamond appeals for region’s favourite sustainable business stories

“All support is welcomed at what promises to be a good game and fitting spectacle to end the season.”

Related topics:Lancing