Crawley Secondary School reaches final of Sussex Schools’ FA County Cup

A school from Crawley has reached the final of the Sussex Schools’ County Cup.

Oriel High School U16 Boys’ football team will contest the final of the Sussex Schools’ FA County Cup against Tanbridge House School this evening (April 21).

A spokesperson from the school said: “Having first won the title in 2020 in a final hosted at Thomas Bennett Community College due to COVID restrictions preventing finals being played at Sussex FA Headquarters, Culver Road, Lancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oriel will be hoping to regain the cup amid the prestige and fanfare that such a showpiece occasion deserves.

Oriel High School U16 Boys

“Kick-off is at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £5 for adults and £3 for students/OAP; children under 10 years old will be granted free entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad