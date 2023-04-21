Edit Account-Sign Out
7 of the best places for a weekend getaway in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of places to go for a weekend break in Sussex but where is the best?

By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:51 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a holidaymaker and select the seven best places for a weekend break in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on weekend breaks in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

Here are the top seven best weekend breaks in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Brighton - A bustling and vibrant seaside city with a famous pier, beach, and a range of attractions including the Royal Pavilion and the Brighton Museum and Art Gallery. The city offers a variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars, making it a perfect destination for a weekend break.

1. Brighton

Lewes - A charming market town with cobbled streets, historic buildings, and a castle. Lewes is known for its lively arts scene, independent shops, and unique events such as the annual Bonfire Night celebrations

2. Lewes

Chichester - A picturesque cathedral city with a rich history and a variety of cultural attractions, including the Chichester Festival Theatre and the Pallant House Gallery. The city is also home to several excellent restaurants, cafes, and shops

3. Chichester

Arundel - A small town with a stunning castle and a beautiful cathedral, surrounded by the rolling hills of the South Downs. The town is perfect for a relaxing weekend break, with a range of pubs, restaurants, and independent shops

4. Arundel

