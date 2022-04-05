Demolition of the former year seven block at Chichester High School is now complete

The demolition of the West Sussex County Council-owned building forms part of the partnership project with Chichester District Council to regenerate the Southern Gateway area of the city.

The project originally aimed to create an estimated 365 new homes, 20,600 sqm of commercial space for businesses, retail, leisure and tourism; improved transport links and public space enhancements to the south of the city near the canal basin including the land south of Kingsham Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the news the city’s law courts, which were part of the project site, will no longer be included has seen the project go back to the drawing board.

The cleared site. Picture WSCC

Steve Waight, the cabinet member for support services and economic development, said: “My thanks to residents for their patience and understanding during the demolition work, which was essential as part of longer-term development of the site.

“We will shortly be beginning feasibility work. Our intention is that the site will be redeveloped in line with Chichester District Council’s Southern Gateway Masterplan and we will of course be consulting with residents as options emerge.”

More information will be made available as options are developed for the site.

The entrance to the former Year 7 block. Picture WSCC

Have you read? How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in the Chichester district

Don’t miss this story... Deer are the star of the show at Sky Park Farm in West Sussex