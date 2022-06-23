Dogs Trust: Lancing pupils organise sponsored doggy paddle to support Dogs Trust in Shoreham

Pupils at a Lancing school have helped organise a sponsored doggy paddle for the whole school to raise money for the charity of their choice.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 8:11 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 8:15 am

The school council at The Globe Primary Academy has been working together to organise a charity fundraising event and came up with three local charities for the children to vote on.

Dogs Trust, which has a rehoming centre in Shoreham, was the chosen charity and once that had been decided, the council voted on the most appropriate fundraising activity.

School council members with the posters they designed to help promote the sponsored doggy paddle

Iain Henderson, assistant head, said: "From June 20 to June 24, the whole school will take part in a sponsored swim, or doggy paddle, whereby the children will be sponsored to swim as many widths or lengths of the pool as they can during their lesson.

"School council members have helped organise this over the past few months and they designed posters to help promote the event. We are already over halfway to raising our target of £1,000 for Dogs Trust."

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theglobedoggypaddle to make a donation.

