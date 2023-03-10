East Sussex College confirms open days at its campuses in Eastbourne, Lewes, Hastings and Newhaven

East Sussex College is preparing to welcome prospective students to each of its campuses in Eastbourne, Lewes, Hastings and Newhaven for an open event this month.

Students currently in year 10 and 11 are invited to the college to find out more about the courses available, meet staff and current students, and to get a feel of the campuses.

A college spokesperson said: “Students interested in finding out more about A-Level and Technical and Professional courses, including T-Levels, with East Sussex College won’t want to miss these open events.”

The Lewes campus will welcome visitors on March 16, followed by Newhaven on March 21, Hastings (Station Plaza) on March 23, and the Eastbourne event will take place on March 30. The events will run between 4.30pm-7pm - however, visitors can arrive anytime, with last admissions at 6.30pm.

East Sussex College is hosting open days at all of its campuses

The college’s new facilities in Newhaven is preparing to open its doors for the first time on March 21.

The spokesperson added: “It’s a great opportunity for prospective students to view the modern, industry-standard facilities ahead of its opening for the 2023/24 academic year. Exciting new courses at this campus include marine biology and marine construction, as well as creative media production and technology, which will enable students to develop skills in a live TV studio setting.”

College CEO and principal Rebecca Conroy said: “We look forward to welcoming you to our open events this March. This also includes our new Newhaven facility ahead of the 2023/24 academic year. At our open events you can meet some of our amazing current students, see our fantastic facilities and speak to our expert tutors.”

