East Sussex College unveils Strategic Plan and launches new Institute of Technology

East Sussex College officially launched its new Strategic Plan and Institute of Technology on Friday 25th April, at the Ore Valley Campus in Hastings.

The event brought together key stakeholders, students and colleagues to mark the beginning of a new ambitious chapter for the College. This launch comes off the back of the College’s recent Ofsted inspection where we achieved GOOD in all aspects and a strong sub-grade for Skills as part of the enhanced inspection.

The Strategic Plan sets out the College’s vision for the future, focusing on Ambition, Partnership, and Impact. Designed to support both students and the wider community, the plan outlines key priorities, including investment enhancing student opportunities, state-of-the-art facilities and strengthening industry partnerships.

Key Highlights of the Strategic Plan (Academic Years 25-28)

Ambition, Partnership, Impact: These three key concepts will guide the College’s strategic direction.

Vision: Empower and sustain communities through exceptional education and skills development.

Empower and sustain communities through exceptional education and skills development. Mission: Provide an exceptional student experience through expert teaching, inspiring facilities, and ambitious partnerships.

Provide an exceptional student experience through expert teaching, inspiring facilities, and ambitious partnerships. Values: Positivity, Respect, Opportunity, Unity & Diversity.

Five Strategic Ambitions to Drive Success:

Curriculum & Skills: Deliver inspiring, careers-led learning pathways to help students reach their full potential.

Deliver inspiring, careers-led learning pathways to help students reach their full potential. People & Culture: Create an empowering culture that values and invests in staff, fostering purpose, belonging, and progression.

Create an empowering culture that values and invests in staff, fostering purpose, belonging, and progression. Reputation & Partnership: Build a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, positioning the college as East Sussex’s productivity “engine.”

Build a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, positioning the college as East Sussex’s productivity “engine.” Estates & Digital Transformation: Provide adaptable learning spaces to fuel the aspirations of students and the community.

Provide adaptable learning spaces to fuel the aspirations of students and the community. Resources & Investment: Strengthen the financial foundations of the College to ensure long-term sustainability and protect investments in students, staff, and infrastructure.

By 2028, the College Aims to Achieve:

Exceptional levels of student satisfaction and progression.

Be the first-choice provider for future students.

Reduce local skills gaps and contribute to reducing NEET numbers.

Support communities out of deprivation and improve outcomes for individuals with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities).

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, said: "This plan reaffirms our ambition for local communities. By fostering innovation and collaboration, we aim to provide exceptional education to meet the evolving needs of employers and local regeneration. I would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the launch event and contributed to making it a memorable occasion.”

Attendees at the event experienced the College’s new immersive facilities to learn about the plan’s objectives and how it will shape the College’s future. With a strong focus on sustainability, skills development, and student success, the plan is set to make a lasting impact on education in East Sussex.

For more details on the Strategic Plan and what it means for students, staff, and employers, click here.