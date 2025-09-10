East Sussex secondary school welcomes ambitious new Headteacher

Robertsbridge Community College is thrilled to be welcoming James Pratt as the school’s new headteacher.

Mr Pratt is joining Robertsbridge Community College, having worked closely with the school throughout the previous academic year on a leadership secondment, supporting it during its journey of improvement for two days every week.

His professional journey found him working at Seaford Head School, with experience leading on a wide range of school priorities including behaviour, attendance, safeguarding, pupil outcomes and personal development. With his extensive experience and deep knowledge of Robertsbridge Community College, Mr Pratt is well-positioned to transition smoothly into his new role and is already focused on raising academic achievement.

Mr Pratt’s arrival as Headteacher comes at an exciting time for the school, having joined Aquinas CE Education Trust in March 2025.

As part of Mr Pratt’s arrival, the school is embedding a new set of values which will underpin all activity at the school, Ambition, Pride and Respect, alongside a refreshed strapline – Empowering Ambition, Inspiring Pride, and Building Respect. These values reflect the school’s renewed commitment to academic excellence, high expectations, and a culture rooted in respect and community.

Alongside a new Headteacher, there are several new members of the senior leadership team joining the school, in addition to a new behaviour policy which is going to see ambition, pride and respect at the heart of it.

With fresh leadership, renewed vision, and a commitment to high standards, Robertsbridge is well-placed to build on its success and strengthen its place in the heart of the community. This new chapter brings with it a sense of optimism and determination to ensure every student thrives.

James Pratt, Headteacher at Robertsbridge Community College, said: “I’m excited to hit the ground running at Robertsbridge and to lead our fantastic school toward even greater academic success, while ensuring all our students are supported to flourish.

“I want to thank our brilliant staff for their unwavering dedication to delivering a life-transforming learning experience. I’m especially grateful to Clive Rosewell for his expert leadership during the school’s recent transition into the Aquinas CE Education Trust.”

Kathy Griffiths, CEO of the Aquinas CE Education Trust, said: “Welcoming James Pratt officially as Headteacher of Robertsbridge Community College brings me immense pride. James has been working closely with the school and the trust for a year, and so he knows the community well and brings to the role exceptional energy and a clear vision, which will strengthen the school and build a strong future for the students in our community.”