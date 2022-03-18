Eastbourne MP joins education committee

Former teacher Caroline Ansell has joined the Education Select Committee.

The committee holds regular hearings with the Children’s Commissioners and Ofsted, as well as scrutinising the work of the Department for Education which covers children’s social care and education from early years right up to college.

She said, “I am proud to be given this opportunity to sit on one of the most influential select committees in parliament looking at how the government is educating our children and all the challenges we face to recover from the pandemic in schools, colleges and social care settings.

MP Caroline Ansell

“It is an important backbench role and one I hope I can bring a great deal of experience to. I look forward to meeting my fellow committee members soon.”