Short story competition launched for children in Eastbourne

Caroline Ansell is inviting children from Eastbourne, Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington to send in an entry by the end of March.

The story can be on any topic and there is no word limit, although it does need to be a short story.

The prize will be something from the Parliament shop for the winner and runner up, delivered by Mrs Ansell herself.

MP Caroline Ansell has launched a short story competition for children. SUS-220316-140448001

She said, “I was inspired to launch the competition following World Book Day earlier this month.

“The power and magic of storytelling knows no bounds and I would like our talented children to get their pens out and write a story to inspire themselves and others.

“I am really excited about this and I am looking forward to reading every single one and picking out the winner.

“The best of luck to everyone.”

To enter, parents/guardians can send the stories to [email protected] along with their email address and their child’s full name, age, school and address. Entries can also be sent to Caroline’s office: Eastbourne Town Hall, Grove Road, BN21 4UG.