Eastbourne schools shortlisted for national awards

Two schools in Eastbourne have been nominated for national awards.

The Turing School in Larkspur Drive has been nominated for community engagement initiative of the year and Eastbourne College in Old Wish Road has been shortlisted for boarding school of the year as part of the Tes Schools Awards 2023.

A spokesperson from the awards said: “The shortlist for the 15th Tes Schools Awards, one of the biggest nights in the education calendar, includes inspiring educators from across the UK. It’s a huge achievement for those teachers and schools who have been shortlisted, showcasing the very best of what the UK education sector has to offer.

“The Tes Schools Awards recognises the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independents, including early years settings, primary and secondary.”

Eastbourne seafront

The panel of award judges includes school leaders, experts and education researchers.

Eastbourne College headmaster Tom Lawson said: “We’re delighted to have made the shortlist for boarding school of the year following entries from schools across the country.

“We pride ourselves on offering a truly holistic education with a focus on promoting good health and wellbeing and nurturing every child’s interests equally. Alongside our day pupils, our boarders get to enjoy living in a beautiful part of the world, nestled between the South Downs and the sea – and all the opportunities that brings for outdoor activities.

“Our housemasters and housemistresses are inspiring, caring and tireless supporters of their pupils, so house spirit is always strong.”

Eastbourne College pupils on the seafront

Tes editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards Jon Severs said: “This year has seen some incredibly high-quality entries. So every teacher and school who has been named in this shortlist should be very proud – it’s a fantastic achievement.

“We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country. Teachers, leaders and support staff all play such an important role in schools - this is our chance to say thank you for all that they do.”

The winners of the Tes Schools Awards will be announced on June 23 at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor Park Hotel in London.

The Turing School has been contacted for a comment.

The Turing School in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

