East Sussex petition with more than 50,000 signatures called 'inaccurate and misleading' by housing developer

A petition which opposes the supposed plans to cut down numerous trees in Lewes has been called ‘inaccurate and misleading’ by a housing developer.

The campaign now has more than 58,000 signatures, but Human Nature have told SussexWorld that the statements on the petition show very little knowledge of their proposals for the area.

The petition, started by Anna Silvestri, claims that real estate developer Human Nature is planning to cut down most of the trees on the Phoenix Industrial Estate and along the Phoenix Causeway, as part of its plans for a new 700-home mixed-use development.

Jonathan Smales, founder & CEO of Human Nature, said: “We understand the concerns about the removal of some trees along the Phoenix Causeway. Removing trees in any urban area is an emotive issue and understandably so. As a company founded by two former Greenpeace directors to promote environmental, social and economic sustainability we take this incredibly seriously – we have dedicated our careers to finding solutions to the crises in climate and the natural world.

Human Nature plan to replace the existing vegetation along the Causeway edge with continuous linear park for pedestrians and cyclists

“However, comparisons to needless and reckless tree felling elsewhere in the country are not helpful or appropriate here. This petition was started by someone who appears to have little knowledge of our proposals, Lewes or this area off the Causeway. It contains a number of inaccurate and misleading statements that are important to address."

Back in February, Human Nature (Lewes) Ltd submitted a planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority for the redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate and Springman House, in North Street, Lewes.

The company say the vast majority of trees in the planned area of development have been left unmanaged. Many are in poor condition with shallow root systems, with some at risk of Ash Dieback disease, which a local tree expert has recommended be removed for highway safety reasons.

The developer's masterplan has been designed to retain the trees directly below this area along the river bank, with the planned extensive landscaping significantly increasing the biodiversity on the site (a 39% gain).

A number of people commenting on the petition had express their horror at the idea of mature trees, which provide numerous environmental benefits and act as essential natural habitats, are being destroyed for the development.

Anna said: “These mature trees house a host of wildlife; birds, insects and small mammals, provide oxygenation to a heavy traffic area and constitute a valuable amenity to the town of Lewes that is not replaceable by the puny landscaping the developer is proposing to put in its place.

"Mature trees are essential for wildlife habitat, carbon sinking, providing shade and and cannot be replaced by saplings. We need to design new developments around existing nature - don’t destroy what we have."

Jonathan said Human Nature was working with local groups, arboriculturalists and foresters to ensure that everything is done to keep as many of the healthy trees and bushes by the Causeway as possible, while ensuring minimal construction disruption to local people.

He said: “As we move from outline to detailed planning, we will continually review our plans to ensure that we minimise loss and maximise planting opportunities, while creating habitats for bats, swifts and other wildlife in green corridors, rain gardens and along the riverfront.

"It is no exaggeration to say that the Phoenix will be one of the greenest, most sustainable projects in the country – and has been widely commended as such by a number of leading figures in planning, sustainability and design.”

Human Nature says it wants to remove some of the trees to make room for an access ramp, which it says will keep a decade of construction vehicle access away from the narrow streets of Lewes.

It will also allowing for a zero-emission vehicle hire service and car park in a Co-Mobility Hub, helping to reduce the amount of traffic and air pollution in town.

Jonathan said: “We urge those signing this petition to study the proposals and the many benefits they bring – not least the planting of 250 additional trees (many semi-mature) across the Phoenix, which will be maintained in perpetuity by Human Nature’s estate management company.

"Furthermore, the Phoenix will be the largest ever timber construction project in the UK with huge benefits to woodland management, biodiversity and woodland economy across Sussex and well beyond.

"Trees, timber and ecosystems are at the heart of this project, which will also provide good homes (including the largest ever concentration of affordable housing in one scheme in the National Park or Lewes & Eastbourne District), public space for all to enjoy, and multiple opportunities for young people.”

The public consultation for the Phoenix Industrial Estate was originally set to close on April 21, but has now been extended to May 26.

One element of the consultation relates to proposals for full planning permission to demolish existing buildings, construct flood defences, highways improvements, and the construction of buildings, of up to five storeys, to provide 44 dwellings.

Outline planning permission is also being sought for further phases that would include buildings of up to six storeys comprising 656 dwellings, as well as up to 3,279m2 business, employment and flexible workspace.

The outline plans propose new parking provisions focusing on a mobility hub off The Causeway, highway improvements; including a realignment of North Street and Phoenix Place, a recycling and re-use centre, and construction of a new footbridge over the River Ouse and a riverside pedestrian walkway