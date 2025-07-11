First Pro Chancellor announced at the University of Chichester

The first Pro Chancellor to be appointed at the University of Chichester says she hopes to encourage students and staff to aim high as she takes on the honorary role.

Dame Susan Pyper DCVO, the former Queen’s representative for West Sussex, health service leader and RAF officer, will be formally installed on 15 September at Chichester Cathedral.

As Pro Chancellor, Dame Susan will preside over university ceremonies and confer degrees. She has a long history of public service, beginning her career as a forensic scientist for the Metropolitan Police before serving for 11 years in the Royal Air Force. In 1992 she began a career in the National Health Service serving as Chairman at a number of NHS Trusts, including the Western Sussex NHS Primary Care Trust and the Royal West Sussex NHS Trust.

Dame Susan retired as Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex at the end of July 2022 after nearly 14 years holding the office as the Queen’s personal representative in the county. She was appointed Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (DCVO) in the same year.

Dr Tim Fooks, Chair of the Board of Governors at the University, said: “I am delighted that Dame Susan will become our first Pro Chancellor. Dame Susan has combined a successful professional career with many years of service, at the highest level, in West Sussex; she is a great role model for our students and the university is exceptionally fortunate to have her support in this significant role.”

Dame Susan said: “I was just so pleased - and honoured - when I was asked to become the first Pro Chancellor of the University of Chichester. Over the years I have seen the university develop into the fine seat of learning that it is today and I will do my best to promote it whenever the opportunity arises. As an ambassador, I hope to involve civic and business engagement in West Sussex (and further afield), encouraging partnerships that can build on the already innovative approach to development and on the good, solid reputation of the university.

“Essentially, I would like to encourage everyone in the University of Chichester community to aim high - many years ago I was in the Royal Air Force, so it is not surprising that my message echoes their motto: ‘Per Ardua ad Astra’ - ‘Through adversity to the stars’. It says it all really!”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Symeon Dagkas said: “We are delighted that Dame Susan has taken on the role of Pro Chancellor for our University. Her dedication to public service and her ongoing support for our institution makes her the perfect choice for the University of Chichester.”