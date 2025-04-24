From the Great Escape to Glastonbury: WaterBear artists ride the 2025 festival wave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the festival season begins across the UK, WaterBear The College of Music, is making waves once again as its artists prepare to take to the iconic stages of the UK’s biggest and best-loved music festivals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for its progressive, industry-led approach to music education, WaterBear is proving that for its artists, the music doesn’t stop when the term ends; from Brighton to Sheffield, and even Norway, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year. This summer, WaterBear artists and music professionals will be a visible and vital part of some of the most exciting festivals on the calendar. From Brighton’s Great Escape Festival, Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, ArcTanGent, the Isle of Wight Festival, 2000Trees, through to the legendary Glastonbury.

“This is what we mean when we say 'career-focused',” says Bruce John Dickinson, Co-Founder of WaterBear. “You’re not just learning in the classroom. You’re booking gigs, managing stages, sound-checking your peers. This is the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season kicks off with The Great Escape Festival (14-17 May), the UK's leading showcase for new music. WaterBear is hosting acts at the WaterBear Venue as part of the festival’s sprawling Brighton takeover, with artists like @cordeliagartside, @kingsyofficial, @airportdadofficial, @finnianjamess, @dirtsharksband, @carnetheband_, @wearesundress and @static.ella set to perform. Alongside the gigs, students will also be working across the event, gaining paid and volunteer experience in event management, sound engineering, artist liaison and more.

Sundress, who will be performing at Tramlines and The Great Escape Festival 2025

Then comes the heavy-hitter: Glastonbury. For the second year running, WaterBear artists will perform at the world’s most famous music festival (25-29 June), showcasing original music the artists including @oakleystarrofficial, @blame.alex_, @dn0donny, @samtomlins_, and @kid_blu3e will join the line-up in The Green Fields at Croissant Neuf soaking up the atmosphere of Worthy Farm before the festival takes a break in 2026.

The energy doesn’t stop there as WaterBear artists attend the Tramlines Festival (25-27 July), one of Sheffield’s most beloved music events. Located in Hillsborough Park, Tramlines is the mainstay of the Sheffield community since 2009 with a capacity of 50,000. Sundress, a new Sheffield-based trio studying at WaterBear are preparing to hit the Sunday main stage, sharing the bill with some of the UK's biggest names such as Kasabian and The Last Dinner Party.

WaterBear is also partnering with Isle of Wight based education provider, Platform One, to offer a WaterBear band or artist the opportunity to perform on their stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2025, one of the most iconic festivals in the musical calendar taking place this year from 19-22 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer calendar also stretches internationally. A select group of artists, sound engineers and music business students are set to participate in the prestigious Tons of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway (25-28 June), supporting and working alongside major acts such as Green Day and Muse. Tons of Rock is one of Scandinavia's largest rock festivals, which welcomes over 150,000 visitors from 80 countries each year.

Greg Archer, Careers and Industry Manager at WaterBear, comments: “Live music is the beating heart of summer, and we’re fortunate to have some amazing festivals across the UK and to be attending some of the very best. This year, we’re also heading to the city of Oslo to give our students a taste of an international festival experience.

“Over the year, our students have been busy honing their craft and developing their sound in some fantastic local music venues. These venues are an essential stepping stone, supporting artists and bands as they grow — taking them from small venues, to festivals, to eventually large stages and even stadiums.

“Festivals are more popular than ever across the UK, but we must not forget our local grassroots music venues. That’s why we’re running our Keeping Music Live campaign — a mission to protect the grassroots venues and independent scenes that allow music careers to begin. With closures threatening venues across the country, WaterBear urges fans, artists, and communities to support live music and new music — at festivals, in venues, and all year round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the 2025 season rolls on, it’s clear that WaterBear is doing more than riding the wave, it’s helping shape the tide. From first gigs to festival debuts, these artists aren’t waiting for the music industry to find them. They’re building it — one gig and one festival at a time.