Parents in Horsham are being warned that further school closures are expected to take place next month because of the national teachers’ strike.

More than 100 schools across West Sussex were closed or partially closed yesterday (Wednesday) because of industrial action by members of the National Education Union.

A number of schools in the Horsham district were affected including St James' Primary School in Pulborough; St Mary's Primary School, Horsham; Tanbridge House School,Horsham; Thakeham Primary School in Pulborough; The Forest School in Horsham; The Weald School in Billingshurst; and Upper Beeding Primary School in Upper Beeding.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Of the schools that contacted the county council to inform us of their situation, 120 notified us that they were closed yesterday either fully or partially due to the industrial action. Please note this may not be the total number of closed schools because we did not receive a notification from all schools.

Tanbridge House School in Horsham was among schools in West Sussex which were partially closed yesterday because of industrial action by teachers. Pic S Robards SR23020101

"The next date for planned strikes which are expected to impact West Sussex is March 2. We continue to offer guidance and support to West Sussex schools.

"Parents and carers can find up-to-date information on our webpage: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/teacher-strike-action/.”

