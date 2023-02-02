Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Further Horsham school closures expected because of teachers' strike action

Parents in Horsham are being warned that further school closures are expected to take place next month because of the national teachers’ strike.

By Sarah Page
2 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 5:34pm

More than 100 schools across West Sussex were closed or partially closed yesterday (Wednesday) because of industrial action by members of the National Education Union.

A number of schools in the Horsham district were affected including St James' Primary School in Pulborough; St Mary's Primary School, Horsham; Tanbridge House School,Horsham; Thakeham Primary School in Pulborough; The Forest School in Horsham; The Weald School in Billingshurst; and Upper Beeding Primary School in Upper Beeding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Of the schools that contacted the county council to inform us of their situation, 120 notified us that they were closed yesterday either fully or partially due to the industrial action. Please note this may not be the total number of closed schools because we did not receive a notification from all schools.

Most Popular
Tanbridge House School in Horsham was among schools in West Sussex which were partially closed yesterday because of industrial action by teachers. Pic S Robards SR23020101

"The next date for planned strikes which are expected to impact West Sussex is March 2. We continue to offer guidance and support to West Sussex schools.

"Parents and carers can find up-to-date information on our webpage: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/teacher-strike-action/.”

Hide Ad

Have you read? New restaurant getting set to open in Horsham town centre

Drivers warned of month-long South Downs road closure

Hide Ad

New Tesco store opens in Horsham

Planned further strikes will also take place on March 15 and 16.The county council says each school will make its own decision on whether it will be able to open, partially open to some pupils or if it will have to close. “This decision will be taken by the individual school's leadership team, based on an assessment of risk on safety and staffing levels,” said the spokesperson.

Primary schoolWest Sussex County Council