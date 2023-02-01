Drivers are being warned that a South Downs road is to shut overnight for a month to enable repairs to be carried out.

The B2139 Amberley road between Storrington and Houghton will close overnight on weekdays from February 27 to March 25.

West Sussex County Council says the essential £2million resurfacing work is necessary because of damage caused by last summer’s extreme heat.

Diversions are to be put in place – on the same route currently in place because of the closure of the A29 at Pulborough following a landslide in December.

The roadworks between Storrington and Houghton will be completed in phases and are expected to last a month

A council spokesperson said: “Much of the B2139 between Storrington and Houghton was severely affected by July’s extreme temperatures. This caused the bitumen in the upper layers of the road to soften to such a degree that the surface was severely damaged, with scarring along significant lengths.”

The overnight works are scheduled to be phased and to take place on weekdays from 8pm to 6am, although the council says the dates could change ‘due to unforeseen circumstances, such as the further effects of severe weather.’

A West Sussex Highways officer said: “Every effort is being made to try to minimise the overall impact of these essential works, adding: “The road will be closed to through-traffic while our resurfacing works are being carried out, with an alternative signed diversion route via A283 and A29.

"This route follows the same authorised diversion route as is currently in place due to the ongoing landslide situation on the A29 near Pulborough. We hope that by utilising the same official route and only closing the B2139 to complete works overnight, any traffic displacement and resulting impact on the local area will be minimised.

“Where the road surface has been so severely damaged that the top layer has become scarred, the whole depth of the surface will need to be removed and relayed. Other, less severely affected sections can be retextured.

"Access to homes and businesses will be maintained but may entail having to follow the diversion route.

“When near homes, our contractor will do its best to complete the noisiest part of the works before 11pm.