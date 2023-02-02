Edit Account-Sign Out
New Tesco store opens in Horsham

A new Tesco store opened its doors to the public for the first time in Horsham today (Thursday).

By Sarah Page
11 minutes ago

Red, white and blue balloons festooned the doorway to welcome shoppers to the new Tesco Express in West Street.

And a stream of customers were soon making their way inside. There staff and manager Pete Vaughan welcomed them with free gifts of shopping bags and pens.

The store has an array of fresh and frozen foods, bakery, drinks, household essentials, along with newspapers, magazines and more.

A new Tesco store opened in Horsham town centre today

It also offers a Costa Express, eat in or takeaway.

Bags and pens were given out shoppers visiting the new Tesco Express in Horsham today

The first customers outside the store as it opened at 10am were invited to officially cut the opening ribbon and given welcome goodies.

