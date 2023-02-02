Red, white and blue balloons festooned the doorway to welcome shoppers to the new Tesco Express in West Street.
And a stream of customers were soon making their way inside. There staff and manager Pete Vaughan welcomed them with free gifts of shopping bags and pens.
The store has an array of fresh and frozen foods, bakery, drinks, household essentials, along with newspapers, magazines and more.
It also offers a Costa Express, eat in or takeaway.
The first customers outside the store as it opened at 10am were invited to officially cut the opening ribbon and given welcome goodies.