GCSE results 2023: Oakwood School pupils praised for 'great resilience' as they collect results

Students at Oakwood School in Horley have been praised for their ‘great resilience’ after they received their GCSE results.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST

Headteacher Designate Jon Gladstone said: “At Oakwood School we are very happy with the achievement of our Year 11 students. Considering the impact of the pandemic, a significant number of our students showed great resilience. It is clear that students who have returned to school regularly with a positive attitude to learning have fared exceptionally well.

“These students’ outcomes compare favourably to those in 2019, prior to the pandemic, especially regarding 5 strong GCSE passes including English and Maths, and the number of the highest grades.

“After the turbulence of recent years, these results show what can be achieved by dedication and hard work and bear testament to the endeavours of these students and staff alike.

“We wish them all the very best for the future.”

GCSE results day 2023

